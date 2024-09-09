DID YOU LOSE YOUR MINNESOTA PROPERTY BECAUSE YOU DIDN't PAY PROPERTY TAXES?

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
You
could
get
money
from
a
Class
Action Settlement.
PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Kroll Settlement Administration regarding the Minnesota Property Forfeiture Settlement.
WHAT IS THIS LAWSUIT ABOUT?
The
lawsuit
claims
that
property
owners,
their
heirs
or
parties
in
interest,
were
not
paid
the
value
of their interest in the forfeited property to the extent the value exceeded the amount of property taxes and
associated charges owed.
The case is called Tyler v. Hennepin County, Case No. 62-CV- 19-6012, Ramsey County, filed August 16, 2019, and is pending in Ramsey County District Court, Second
Judicial District of Minnesota.
WHO IS INCLUDED?
You
are
included in
the
settlement
as
a
Class
Member
and
may be entitled
to
money
if
you
owned
or
held
an
interest in property that was forfeited in Minnesota for non-payment of property taxes as follows:
Hennepin County : August 16, 2012 – December 31, 2023.
St. Louis County : June 2, 2016 - December 31, 2023.
All Other Minnesota Counties : June 23, 2016 - December 31, 2023.
Examples of interests in real property include ownership or a mortgage or other type of lien. If the
original owner or interest holder is deceased or an entity that no longer exists, their heirs or successors may be
eligible for payment under the settlement.
WHAT
DOES
THE
SETTLEMENT
PROVIDE?
Class Members who submit a valid claim will receive up to 90% of the surplus value of
the forfeited
property,
measured by
either
the
sales
price of
the
property
or
the
assessor's
fair
market
value, plus interest, less taxes and associated charges owed, and unless reduced
proportionately
to
cover
costs of
the
settlement
as
described
below.
Mineral rights owners will receive a flat $300 plus interest. If
multiple
valid
claims are
made
for surplus value from a property, and the total settlement payment must be allocated among the
claimants, the total amount available to be paid on the property will be capped at 90% of the surplus
value.
All claims must be submitted and validated
before any claims will be paid.
WHAT
ARE
YOUR
RIGHTS?
File a Claim : You must file a claim to receive money from the settlement. You may file your Claim Form online or download a claim form at MNTaxForeclosureSettlement . Claims must be submitted online by 5 p.m. CDT on June 6, 2025 or mailed postmarked by June 6, 2025 .
Do Nothing, Object, or Exclude Yourself ("Opt-out") : If you do nothing, you will not receive money, but will be legally bound by decisions of the Court and give up any right to sue for the claims resolved by this settlement. If you object to the settlement, you may still be eligible for compensation. Objections must be received by November 8, 2024 . If you exclude yourself, you will not receive money but you keep the right to sue for the claims resolved by this settlement. Exclusions must be received by November 8, 2024 .
For
details
on
how
to
file
a
claim,
object,
or
exclude
yourself
("opt-out"),
visit MNTaxForfeitureSettlement ,
or
call
1‐833‐709‐0093 .
WHEN
IS
THE
FAIRNESS
HEARING?
The Court will hold a hearing on December 16, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. CT . The hearing is only available at (Meeting ID: 1613987753; Passcode: 682377).
Class members may observe the hearing but are not required to. To observe the hearing, you must label yourself as an "Observer" (for instructions on how to change your label visit ). There will not be an in-person hearing.
Please consult the Settlement website closer to the hearing date for more details and further information. The Court will hear any objections, determine if the Settlement is fair, and consider attorney's fees and expenses of 15% of the settlement fund, plus 8% of the claims actually paid. The total amount of fees cannot be calculated until all claims have been submitted and validated. The motion for attorneys' fees and expenses will be posted to the settlement website after it is filed.
This is only a summary . If you have questions or want more information about this lawsuit, the Settlement, and your rights under the Settlement, visit MNTaxForfeitureSettlement ,
call
1‐ 833‐709‐0093 , or write to:
Tyler v. Hennepin County c/o Kroll Settlement
Administration LLC, P.O. Box 5324, New York, NY 10150‐5324.
SOURCE Kroll Settlement Administration
