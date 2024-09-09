عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan's MFA Congratulates Tajikistan

Azerbaijan's MFA Congratulates Tajikistan


9/9/2024 8:07:29 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) congratulated Tajikistan on its National Day, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by ministry on its official "X" account.

"Congratulations to the brotherly Tajikistan and its fraternal people on the National Day of Tajikistan," the post reads.

MENAFN09092024000195011045ID1108651957


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search