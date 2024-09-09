Azerbaijan's MFA Congratulates Tajikistan
Fatima Latifova
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA)
congratulated Tajikistan on its National Day,
Azernews reports, citing the post shared by
ministry on its official "X" account.
"Congratulations to the brotherly Tajikistan and its fraternal
people on the National Day of Tajikistan," the post reads.
