Romanian Opposition Slams Gov't Over Response To Russian Drone Incursion

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The leader of Romania's main opposition party, Elena Lasconi, called on President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Marcel Ciolacu to provide explanations as regards the incursions into Romanian airspace by Russian military drones.

This was reported by Euractiv , Ukrinform saw.

“It is absolutely outrageous to learn more from the Ukrainians than from the Romanian authorities,” Lasconi said.“In the spring, the head of the asked us to amend the legislation so we could shoot down drones entering our territory. Mr. Ciolacu, you control 60% of parliament-are you going to do something about it? Does General Ciucă have anything to say, or is he being silenced by his boss, Klaus Iohannis?”

Meanwhile, the Romanian Foreign Ministry called for respect for international law, including the inviolability of Romanian airspace, and reiterated its strong condemnation of these illegal attacks.

Ciolacu assured on Sunday that“there were no major issues on the ground” but warned that these incidents would persist due to the ongoing war near Romania's border”.

The prime minister also noted that he was in contact with Defense Minister Angel Tîlvăr both at night and the following morning "over coffee, as usual".

Romanian authorities say that current law does not allow them to shoot down drones entering Romanian airspace, a claim supported earlier this year by the Chief of Defense Staff, General Giorgice Vlad

"At present, the Romanian Army cannot conduct combat operations in peacetime. An exceptional state must be declared, such as a state of siege or war”, said Chief of Defense Staff General Gheorghiţă Vlad.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's Air Force noted on Sunday that during the Russian attack targeting Odesa region, a group of kamikaze drones violated Romania's airspace.

Later, the Ministry of Defense of Romania confirmed that during the Russian attack on Ukraine, their drone violated Romanian airspace. In response, the Romanian Air Force scrambled two of its F-16 fighter jets to monitor the situation.

On the night of September 8, Ukraine shot down 15 Shahed kamikaze drones and a Kh-59 guided air missile.

In August, drone fragments were found in Romania near the border with Ukraine.