Domino's® Is Saying No To Shrinkflation By Launching Moreflation

Shrinkflation seems to be everywhere these days, but not at Domino's Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ ). The largest pizza company in the world is taking a stand against shrinkflation by giving customers more food for the same price. Introducing MOREflation: when customers mix and match any two or more medium two-topping pizzas from Domino's for $6.99 each, they can upgrade one of their pizzas to a large for free from Sept. 9-29.

Domino's is launching a MOREflation deal: when online customers mix and match any two or more medium two-topping pizzas for $6.99 each, they can upgrade one of their pizzas to a large for free from Sept. 9-29.

"As a response to high inflation, many companies are shrinking products to avoid raising prices," said Joe Jordan, Domino's president of U.S. and global services. "We understand that consumers are looking for great-tasting, affordable meal options. That's why we've taken our biggest and best offer – our mix and match deal – and made it even better by giving customers more pizza for the same price."

Consumers want to get the most out of their hard-earned money and Domino's MOREflation deal is yet another way the brand is delivering renowned value, when it matters most.

"We've always been dedicated to providing delicious food at a great price to customers," Jordan continued. "From our enhanced loyalty program, Domino's Rewards, which makes it even easier for members to earn free items more often, to launching our Carryout Tips and Emergency Pizza programs – we're constantly looking at innovative ways we can provide value."

Customers can choose from Hand Tossed, Thin Crust or New York Style Crust for their upgraded large pizza, allowing them to customize their pizza, just the way they like it.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 20,900 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $18.7 billion for the trailing four quarters ended June 16, 2024. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the second quarter of 2024. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 85% of U.S. retail sales in 2023 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms including seven unique ways to order Domino's.

