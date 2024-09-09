'Show Me The Proof': Mamata Banerjee Dismisses Allegations Of Offering Money To RG Kar Victim's Parents

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Sep 9 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Mamata Banerjee on Monday refuted the allegations of the state offering money to the parents of the junior doctor of R.G Kar Medical College & Hospital who became the victim of a ghastly rape and murder within the hospital premises last month.

Referring to her meeting with the victim's family members a couple of days after the macabre tragedy, the Chief Minister said that some people are falsely claiming that she spoke about money with them then.

"I never said anything of that sort. Please show me the proof where I spoke about money. These are all false allegations, conspiracy and untrue propaganda," she told media persons after an administrative meeting with the top police officials and bureaucrats in the state amid the continuing protests over the rape and murder issue.

According to Banerjee, before she went to meet the victim's parents, some of the doctors' associations raised demands for compensation.

"I told the victim's parents that money can never be an alternative to death. I told them that I was equally shocked like them. Thereafter, I told them that the state government will be beside them if they want to do any good work in memory of their deceased daughter," she said.

However, the Chief Minister did not say anything about the fresh allegations raised by the victim's parents accusing a senior official of Kolkata Police of offering them money and that too at a time when the body of the victim was at their residence.

Besides making this allegation, the parents on Sunday, also accused the city police of attempting to destroy evidence since the beginning.

"The government, administration, and the police have not cooperated with us since the beginning of the case. Police also tried to destroy the evidence from the beginning. I request that mass protest should continue as long as we get justice,” the victim's mother told media persons while taking part in a protest march by representatives of the medical fraternity from Sealdah to Esplanade on Sunday afternoon.