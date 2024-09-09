Indian Navy Recruitment 2024: Apply For Sailor Medical Assistant Posts

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Indian Navy is inviting applications for the recruitment of Sailor (Medical Assistant) posts. Eligible candidates can apply from 7 September to 17 September 2024.

Indian Navy Sailor Recruitment 2024: Applications are invited for the recruitment of Sailor (Medical Assistant) posts in the Indian Navy. Eligible candidates can apply online from 7 September to 17 September 2024. This recruitment is for the November 2024 batch of SSR (Med Asst).

Educational Qualification: Must have passed 10, +2 examination with Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) subjects. Must have secured an aggregate of 50% marks and a minimum of 40% marks in each subject. Age Limit: Candidates should have been born between 1 November 2003 and 30 April 2007.

Stage 1: Preparation of merit list based on 10, +2 PCB marks. Stage 2: Physical Fitness Test (PFT), Written Examination and Medical Examination (at centers designated by the Indian Navy). The merit list will be prepared state wise and on the basis of total marks obtained in Physics, Chemistry and Biology subjects.

Candidates selected for the post of SSR Medical Assistant in Indian Navy will be paid a salary ranging from ₹21,700 to ₹69,100 under Defense Pay Matrix Level 3. In addition, they will be eligible for a monthly MSP (Military Service Pay) of ₹5,200 and DA (Dearness Allowance).

Application Fee Fee: ₹60 + GST Payment: Pay online.

How to Apply Visit the official website of Indian Navy at gov. Click on the "Apply Online" link provided on the home page. Fill and submit the registration details. Login to your account. Fill the application form and pay the application fee. Click on submit and download the page. Take a printout for future reference. Basic training will commence in November 2024 at INS Chilka, Odisha followed by professional training. For more details, visit the official website of the Indian Navy.