Kuwait Condemns Israeli Occupation New Massacre In Khan Yunis
Date
9/10/2024 8:02:58 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait strongly condemned the new massacre committed by the Israeli Occupation forces against innocent displaced Palestinians in Khan Yunis southern Gaza Strip.
In a statement Tuesday, Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said this brutal targeting of defenceless civilians, including women and children, is clear evidence that the Israeli occupation forces are waging an extermination war against the Palestinians in flagrant violation of international and humanitarian laws.
The ministry renewed Kuwait's calls to the international community and the Security Council to take rapid action to stop the war of extermination that these forces have been waging on the Strip since October 2023. (end)
aa
MENAFN10092024000071011013ID1108656827
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.