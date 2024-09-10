Kuwait Condemns Israeli Occupation New Massacre In Khan Yunis

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait strongly condemned the new massacre committed by the Israeli forces against innocent displaced Palestinians in Khan Yunis southern Gaza Strip.

In a statement Tuesday, Kuwait's of Foreign Affairs said this brutal targeting of defenceless civilians, including women and children, is clear evidence that the Israeli occupation forces are waging an extermination war against the Palestinians in flagrant violation of international and humanitarian laws.

The ministry renewed Kuwait's calls to the international community and the Security Council to take rapid action to stop the war of extermination that these forces have been waging on the Strip since October 2023. (end)

