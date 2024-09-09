Coming Soon: Dorsett Kai Tak Media Outreach Newswire APAC
(MENAFN- media OutReach Newswire)
HONG KONG SAR -
Media OutReach Newswire - 9 September 2024 - Dorsett Hospitality International is set to unveil its luxury flagship, Dorsett Kai Tak, on September 26. Inspired by the elegance of cruises, the hotel offers upscale living with breathtaking views of Victoria Harbour. Adjacent to the 50,000-seat stadium, it's only 4 MTR stops from Tsim Sha Tsui and 4 stops from the exhibition Centre.
Dorsett Kai Tak boasts a BEAM Plus Gold Certification for sustainability, featuring over 30% greenery in its design, a central seawater cooling system for air conditioning and energy efficiency, and electric vehicle chargers in 40% of parking spaces.
The 373-room hotel caters to leisure and business travellers with 40 suites, 21 room and suite categories with balconies, and various interconnecting options. Notable suites include the Presidential Harbour View Pool Suite with a private lap pool, and the Garden Penthouse Harbour View Two-Bedroom Suite.
Notable Garden Penthouse Harbour View Two-Bedroom Suite
Hotel facilities include an Infinity Pool, fully-equipped gym, and a Grand Ballroom, with technology like check-in robots and smart TVs.
MENAFN09092024003551001712ID1108651053
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.