Coming Soon: Dorsett Kai Tak Media Outreach Newswire APAC

HONG KONG SAR - 9 September 2024 - Dorsett Hospitality International is set to unveil its luxury flagship, Dorsett Kai Tak, on September 26. Inspired by the elegance of cruises, the hotel offers upscale living with breathtaking views of Victoria Harbour. Adjacent to the 50,000-seat stadium, it's only 4 MTR stops from Tsim Sha Tsui and 4 stops from the Centre.





Dorsett Kai Tak boasts a BEAM Plus Certification for sustainability, featuring over 30% greenery in its design, a central seawater cooling system for air conditioning and energy efficiency, and electric vehicle chargers in 40% of parking spaces.



The 373-room hotel caters to leisure and business travellers with 40 suites, 21 room and suite categories with balconies, and various interconnecting options. Notable suites include the Presidential Harbour View Pool Suite with a private lap pool, and the Garden Penthouse Harbour View Two-Bedroom Suite.





Notable Garden Penthouse Harbour View Two-Bedroom Suite

Hotel facilities include an Infinity Pool, fully-equipped gym, and a Grand Ballroom, with technology like check-in robots and smart TVs.





Infinity Pool with stunning harbour views



Double-height ceiling Grand Ballroom

Food and beverage options include an all-day Spanish Sichuan restaurant, Siete Ocho , with an outdoor garden and four private rooms and London's trendy rooftop bar Jin Bo Law's first outpost in Asia.





Jin Bo Law on the roof

Dorsett Kai Tak, Hong Kong

Address: Shing Kai Road, Kai Tak, Hong Kong

Website:

(Facebook)@dorsettkaitak |(Instagram) @dorsettkaitak







Hashtag: #DorsettHospitalityInternational #DorsettKaiTak

About Dorsett Hospitality International Dorsett Hospitality International is one of Asia's fastest-growing hotel groups. With 54 properties in 21 major cities across Mainland China, Hong Kong, Australia, the UK, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, and Europe, we offer a diverse international footprint alongside our strategic partners Palasino Group and AGORA Hospitality Group. Our four core brands – Dorsett Hotels, Dao by Dorsett, d.Collection and Silka Hotels – aim to provide exceptional guest experiences while making positive impacts in our local communities. Additional properties are in the development pipeline. To learn more about Dorsett Hospitality International, visit:





