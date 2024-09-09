Best Petrol Brand In India: Mileage Test Results Of Different Brands

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mad Brothers, a YouTube channel, conducted a mileage test of brands sold in India to find out which brand gives the highest mileage.

Mad Brothers, a YouTube channel, conducted a test to find out which petrol brand in India offers the best mileage. In their video, they said,“Today, we have six brands of petrol, one liter each. We will see which brand gives more mileage. We filled petrol from different fuel stations, but we don't know much about their mileage. We are going to film it and show it to you today. We are currently at Thoppur toll plaza. Dindukkal is 65 km from here. Let's see if we can cover that distance. We can check the distance traveled on the bike's speedometer. It shows 72452 km. After traveling a long distance, the petrol ran out, and the vehicle stopped.

According to our bike's speedometer, it's 72,502 km, which means 1 litre of Indian Oil petrol gave a mileage of about 50 km. The app on our mobile also shows the same. 1 liter of Indian Oil petrol gave a mileage of about 50 km. Next, they asked if they should go for Hindustan Petroleum (HP), maintaining a speed of 50-60 kmph. Its usage shows a mileage of 60.88 km, approximately 61 km. They were surprised that it gave more mileage than Indian Oil. Overall, HP gave us a mileage of 61 km. Don't know how there is a difference of 11 km. Not sure why Indian Oil gave only 50 km. Both are priced at around Rs.102. It is very surprising that they give different mileage at the same price. We are now going to see Reliance Petrol. Before starting the Reliance journey, the speedometer showed 72593 km. So, a total of about 67 km.

Now it's 72,660 km. Wow, we started at 72,593 km, and now it's 660 km. Reliance is leading in the 3 we've checked so far. Only 3 more brands left. Let's see that too. Next, we pour Nayara petrol into the empty tank. Now we have filled the Nayara petrol. The bike's speedometer shows 72660 km. After the petrol in the bike is completely exhausted, it shows 72,718 km. So, a total of 58 km has been covered. According to the phone's GPS, it shows 56.34 km. So, 58 km. So, Nayara is ranked 3rd out of the 4 brands we checked. Reliance is in 1st place with a distance of 67 km. HP - 61 km, Nayara is in 3rd place with 58 km. Indian Oil is in last place with a distance of 50 km. We were not satisfied with Indian Oil giving 50 km. So, we bought petrol at another Indian Oil bunk. They poured the petrol, saying that they were refilling with Indian Oil petrol. They also say in the video that this petrol is thicker than the first Indian Oil petrol.

Before starting, the speedometer shows 72813 km. After a long journey, the speedometer shows 72868 km. A total of 55 km has been run. It gave slightly more mileage than the first installment. But there is not much difference. Now we are going to check the mileage of the last 2 brands. Let's see Bharat Petroleum first. Bharat Petroleum gives more mileage. Before we start, the speedometer shows 72,869 km. It went exactly 60 km. Mobile GPS shows 58.51, about 59 km. We rode thinking it would give at least 70 km. But they say it's only 60 km. So far, Bharat Petroleum is in 3rd place in our race. There is only one brand left. This is a highlight as it is the most expensive petrol. The rest are around Rs.101-102.

But Shell petrol costs around Rs.113. Not power petrol, the price of normal petrol is Rs.113. Now we are filling the bike with Shell petrol. We expect it to give more mileage. It shows 72,929 km before we start. Shell petrol has given a distance of about 65 km. It stopped at 65 km, didn't even reach 66 km. It ran a total of 66 km. Even after paying Rs.113, (extra Rs.10) it only gave 65 km. Reliance took the first place by running 67 km after paying Rs.102. We tried twice, and in both attempts, Indian Oil came last. Mad Brothers mentioned in the video released on their YouTube channel that Shell took the second place and HP took the third place. Bharat Petroleum took the fourth place and Nayara took the fifth place. This video is going viral.