Azerbaijan Represented At International Forum On Food Security

Fatima Latifova
Azerbaijan was represented at the international forum "Food
Security and Sustainable Development Goals for Landlocked
Developing Countries" held in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan,
Azernews reports.
The forum was attended by representatives from government
agencies, the private sector, international organizations, and
experts working in the agricultural sector from 32 countries.
Uzbekistan's Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, the country's Minister
of Agriculture Ibrokhim Abdurakhmanov, and the Director-General of
the FAO, Qu Dongyu, were among the participants. Azerbaijan was
represented by Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Elchin Zeynalov.
The purpose of the forum was to discuss the establishment of
sustainable agriculture based on modern technologies in landlocked
developing countries, ensuring food security, agricultural trade,
climate change adaptation, and logistics opportunities.
During the opening ceremony, Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov of
Uzbekistan, EU Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski,
and President of the International Fund for Agricultural
Development Alvaro Larios spoke on the impact of climate change on
agriculture, ensuring food security, and the current state and
transformation of agri-food systems.
In his speech, Elchin Zeynalov highlighted that Azerbaijan is a
rapidly developing economy in the region. The Deputy Minister
emphasized that the diversification of the economy and the
development of national agri-food systems are key objectives. He
noted that Azerbaijan is eagerly engaging with global initiatives
and continues to collaborate effectively with international
partners. Zeynalov stressed the importance of transitioning to
digital and innovative practices in the agricultural sector,
stating that digital technologies influence economic development
and reshape agricultural and food markets: "Digitization is
required in every sector of agriculture to make efficient use of
limited resources. This shift will also help us reduce and adapt to
climate change risks. Azerbaijan, in turn, is undergoing a
transformation toward modern and digital agriculture. We are also
leveraging digital technologies to develop rural areas and
integrate them into the value chain. Azerbaijan, as a significant
transit and logistics hub in the Eurasian region, plays a crucial
role as a trade bridge between the 'East-West' and 'North-South'
transport corridors. These corridors can greatly benefit the
development of our trade relations."
Following this, various panel sessions were held within the
framework of the forum, where participants exchanged views on
topics such as food trade, the implementation of investment
projects, sustainable reforms in the agro-industrial systems of
landlocked developing countries, and other relevant issues. An
investment forum in the agricultural sector was also organized as
part of the event.
