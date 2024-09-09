Air Defenses Shoot Down Two Russian Kh-59/69 Missiles, Six Shahed Uavs Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of September 9, the Ukrainian air defense forces shot down two Russian Kh-59/69 guided missiles and six Shahed attack drones.

The Air Force of the of Ukraine announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

On the night of September 9, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with three Kh-59/69 guided missiles from the airspace of Russia's Kursk region and the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region, as well as eight Shahed-type attack UAVs (launch area - Kursk).

The Ukrainian forces shot down two Kh-59/69 missiles and six Shahed attack drones.

The Air Force added that it lost track of two more drones on the territory of Ukraine (presumably, they were destroyed with EW systems).

In addition, one of the Kh-59/69 missiles did not reach its target due to active countermeasures.

The air defenses were operating in the Kyiv, Cherkasy, Sumy, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Kyiv City Military Administration said that the air defense forces destroyed all the attack drones that Russians used to attack the capital on the night of September 9.

Photo: General Staff