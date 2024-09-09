164 Combat Clashes At Front In Past Day, Pokrovsk And Kurakhove Sectors Remaining Hottest

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, 164 combat engagements took place on the front lines in Ukraine, with the most recorded in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine said this in a situation update published on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“Over the past day, 164 combat clashes were recorded,” the report says.

According to the updated information of the General Staff, yesterday the enemy launched 73 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian forces and populated areas (deploying 94 guided aerial bombs), and carried out 4,770 shelling attacks, including more than 190 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The air strikes were carried out, in particular, in the areas of Petropavlivka and Hlushkivka in the Kharkiv region; Druzhba, Vodiane, Novodonetske and Oleksandropil in the Donetsk region; Kamianske and Lobkove in the Zaporizhzhia region and Odradokamianka in the Kherson region.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy continued assault operations, five combat engagements took place in the area of Vovchansk, Tykhe and Starytsia.

There were 15 combat engagements in the Kupiansk sector . The Ukrainian defense forces repelled one enemy assault near Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Lozova, Stelmakhivka, Miasozharivka and in the direction of Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman sector, the Ukrainian forces repelled 12 enemy attacks in the vicinity of Nevske, Novosadove, Torske, Dibrova and Cherneshchyna.

In the Siversk sector , the defense forces repelled 10 attacks near Spirne, Bilohorivka, Hryhorivka and Verkhniokamianske, with the enemy conducting four attacks near the latter.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the Ukrainian defenders thwarted ten attempts by the Russian army to break through the defensive lines in the areas of Andriivka, Mayske, Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora, Predtechyne and Klishchiivka.

In the Toretsk sector , the enemy launched 24 attacks, with the support of aircraft. They concentrated their efforts in the areas of Pivnichne, Zalizne and New York, Toretsk and Nelipivka. In addition, the occupiers stormed the positions of the Defense Forces near Druzhba.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 39 attacks. The enemy concentrated its main efforts in the areas of Zelene Pole, Vozdvyzhenka, Novotroitske, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Selydove, Marynivka and Mykhailivka.

In the Kurakhove sector , the defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Dolyna, Ukrainka, Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka. In total, the invaders tried to break through the defensive lines in this area 30 times.

In the Vremivka sector , the occupiers launched four attacks on Ukrainian troops' positions in the direction of Vodiane but were unsuccessful.

In the Orikhiv sector , two unsuccessful engagements took place near Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne.

According to the General Staff, there are no signs of enemy offensive groups forming in the Volyn and Polissia sectors . The operational situation has not changed significantly.

On the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence and has intensified aviation activities, striking from the territory of the Russian Federation at the areas of Yampil, Bereza, Bachivsk, Kniazhychi, Kindrativka, Pervomaiske, Olyne, Sumy, Mykolaivka, Semenivka, Karpovychi, Uhhliv and a number of other border settlements.

The Ukrainian defenders continue to inflict significant losses on the enemy's manpower and military equipment, weakening its offensive potential along the entire front line and in the rear.

Over the past day, the Air Force, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces conducted 11 strikes on the areas where Russia's personnel and weapons were concentrated, destroying two enemy artillery systems and one air defense system.

As reported, Russia lost about 626,410 troops in Ukraine between February 24, 2022 and September 9, 2024.