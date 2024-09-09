Mhealth And Home Monitoring Market 2024: 76.7 Million Patients Worldwide Were Remotely Monitored In 2023, Reflecting Growing Market Acceptance

The number of connected home medical monitoring devices on the global was 76.7 million at the end of 2023 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 12.8 percent in the next five years to reach 140.1 million in 2028.

The adoption of mHealth solutions in healthcare is driven by a wide range of incentives, related to everything from demographics and technology development to new advancements in medical treatment. The primary focus of this report is on home monitoring solutions, which are commonly used to manage patients with various chronic conditions such as cardiac arrhythmia, sleep apnoea and diabetes. Other applications include remote diagnostics, compliance monitoring and clinical trials.

The revenues for remote patient monitoring (RPM) solutions reached 40.4 billion in 2023, including revenues from medical monitoring devices and mHealth software and services. RPM revenues are expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.9 percent between 2023 and 2028 to reach 77.3 billion at the end of the forecast period.

Connected medical devices accounted for 54 percent of total RPM revenues in 2023. However, revenues for mHealth software and services are growing at a faster rate and will account for 58 percent of total revenues in 2028, up from 46 percent in 2023.

This report will allow you to:



Learn about key home health monitoring devices and services.

Study the strategies of 145 key players in the mHealth ecosystem.

Understand the dynamics of the health monitoring market in Europe and North America.

Comprehend how wireless technology can become seamlessly integrated with medical devices.

Evaluate the business opportunities in the emerging mHealth segment. Predict future market and technology developments.

The report answers the following questions:



Which medical conditions offer the best potential for wireless health monitoring solutions?

Who are the leading providers of connected medical devices?

What are the mHealth strategies of medical device vendors and pharmaceutical companies?

What initiatives have been taken by the leading players in the telecom and IT industries?

How can connectivity redefine the use cases of medical devices and the value to patients?

Which are the general technology trends for home health monitoring equipment?

How are new reimbursement policies affecting the mHealth and connected care market? How can healthcare providers and payers benefit from mHealth solutions?

Key Attributes:

