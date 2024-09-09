Madinat Zayed Hospital Surgeons Successfully Perform Complex Laparoscopic Surgery

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The 36-year-old patient presented at MZH with abdominal discomfort and was diagnosed with a 10 cm cystic mass on their right adrenal gland.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – 9 September 2024 – The surgical team at Madinat Zayed Hospital (MZH), part of the SEHA and a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare in the Middle East, has successfully carried out a complex laparoscopic right adrenalectomy on a 36-year-old patient suffering from a large adrenal cyst. This operation highlights the advanced surgical proficiency and world-class healthcare services available across SEHA's extensive network, including the Al Dhafra region.

The patient, who reported to MZH with abdominal discomfort, was diagnosed with a 10 cm cystic mass on the right adrenal gland. An exhaustive preoperative evaluation, which included a CT scan, was conducted by the hospital's endocrinologists to assess the cyst's potential hormonal activity. Upon confirming its non-functional status, the team opted for a minimally invasive laparoscopic approach to remove the cyst.

Led by Dr Fadi Bassam Almahameed, Consultant Surgeon and Chair of Surgery at MZH, the intricate surgery was meticulously planned and performed with utmost precision, showcasing the hospital's capabilities in handling sophisticated surgical procedures. The patient's health was vigilantly monitored at every stage, and she was discharged in full health only 24 hours after the surgery.

Dr Fadi said, 'At Madinat Zayed Hospital, we are deeply committed to providing top-tier healthcare services to our community in Al Dhafra. The swift and successful recoveries of our patients after surgery, demonstrated by this recent case, attest to the exceptional level of care and expertise we offer. With SEHA's commitment to integrating the latest medical technologies and high-grade equipment, we are well-prepared to handle complex cases. Our facility is equipped with state-of-the-art medical technology, and our team is composed of leading specialists in their fields, ensuring that we consistently meet and exceed the healthcare expectations of our patients.'

The successful outcomes at MZH exemplify SEHA's significant advancements in healthcare services across the UAE. With SEHA's ongoing investments in healthcare infrastructure, hospitals like Madinat Zayed Hospital

are well-positioned to continue their trajectory of medical excellence. These facilities are capable of delivering advanced surgical procedures with high success rates and patient satisfaction, reinforcing SEHA's role as a leader in the healthcare sector.