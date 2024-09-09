Do You Know Hema Malini NEVER Visited Dharmendra's House? Actress Says, 'Never Want To Meddle..'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Dharmendra, Bollywood's original He-Man, married his first wife, Prakash Kaur, in 1954 when he was only 19. They have four children: two boys, Sunny and Bobby Deol, both stars and two daughters, Vijeta and Ajieta. He married Hema Malini, the Dream Girl, in 1980, and the couple has two lovely children, Esha and Ahana Deol. Hema revealed in her biography, Hema Malini: Beyond the Dream Girl, published by writer and director Kamal Mukherjee, that she had never seen Prakash Kaur, preferring not to break the family atmosphere.

Hema Malini revealed that she had never visited Dharmendra's residence. She made it clear from the start that she did not want to meddle with his 'other' family. She had met Dharmendra's previous wife, Prakash Kaur, at several social events before their marriage, but the two had not met since Hema became his wife.

Hema Malini on Dharmendra's first marriage

She stated that she does not want to bother anyone and is pleased with everything Dharamji accomplished for her and their daughters. As per Hema, the veteran actor performed the role of a father, just as any father would and she is well satisfied with it. "Today, I am a working woman who has maintained her dignity by devoting her life to art and culture. She also stated that she has a high regard for Prakash Kaur. I have never mentioned Prakash, but I have a lot of respect for her. My daughters also appreciate Dharamji's family. The world wants to know everything about my life, but that is private. "It's nobody's business," Hema said.