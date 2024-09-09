CTS EVENTIM: Rob Wilmshurst To Lead All Ticketing Activities For CTS EVENTIM In The UK



Rob Wilmshurst to Lead All Ticketing Activities for CTS EVENTIM in the UK Hamburg/Nottingham/London, 9 September 2024 – Rob Wilmshurst , co-founder and long-standing CEO of See Tickets UK, has assumed responsibility for all ticketing activities of the CTS EVENTIM Group in the UK, effective immediately. The company operates in the UK under the brands See Tickets and EVENTIM UK. Martin Fitzgerald , previously Managing Director of EVENTIM UK, is leaving the company at his own request to devote more time to his personal projects outside the ticketing industry. John Gibson will remain with the company as the Managing Director of EVENTIM UK and will be part of an expanded management team under Wilmshurst's leadership. Earlier this year, CTS EVENTIM acquired See Tickets, along with its associated live entertainment business, from its former owner Vivendi. Wilmshurst began his career at the record shop "Way Ahead Records" in Nottingham. In 1998, he co-founded the Way Ahead Group and expanded into ticket sales. Since 2004, the company has operated under the See Tickets brand. With the support of various investors and owners, most recently Vivendi, Wilmshurst has driven both national and international growth, establishing himself as one of the most experienced ticketing managers in the UK live entertainment industry. Alexander Ruoff , COO, CTS EVENTIM:“I congratulate Rob on his new role and look forward to working closely with him. I would like to thank Martin for his contributions in building EVENTIM UK and wish him all the best in his personal and professional endeavors. I also welcome John's continued commitment to expanding our UK business. We are confident that the newly integrated management team will play a key role in further developing both the brands See Tickets and EVENTIM UK, and in offering our partners even better, more tailored solutions. I wish Rob and his expanded team continued success.”

About CTS EVENTIM CTS EVENTIM is the number one provider of ticketing services in Europe and number two in the world. Over 300 million tickets per year are marketed using the Company's systems – through physical box offices and mobile/online portals. According to Pollstar's global rankings for 2023, the EVENTIM Group is the second-biggest promoter in the world. In addition, CTS EVENTIM operates some of Europe's most renowned venues. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is a member of the MDAX segment. In 2023, the Group generated revenue of EUR 2.4 billion across more than 25 countries. Presse Contact Christian Colmorgen

