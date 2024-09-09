Iran inaugurates 25MW solar farm in Kerman province

(MENAFN) A new solar farm with a capacity to generate 25 megawatts of electricity has been successfully connected to Iran’s national power grid, according to a report by a news agency. This solar farm, located within the Shahr-e Babak Copper Complex in Kerman province, covers an area of 42 hectares and is expected to play a pivotal role in addressing the electricity imbalance in the region. In addition to this development, plans for a larger 100-megawatt solar power plant are under review, with the goal of providing sustainable and improving the quality of life for residents.



In a related effort, the Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) is overseeing the construction of several solar parks across the country. As reported in February, Ruhollah Ebrahimi, head of ISIPO’s technical office, announced that five solar parks are currently being built in the provinces of Qazvin and Kerman. The government has already approved the construction of a total of 17 solar parks across six provinces, reflecting Iran's growing commitment to renewable energy sources.



The Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA), which operates under the Energy Ministry, has taken on a key role in the implementation of these solar projects. Ebrahimi emphasized that SATBA and ISIPO have been working in close collaboration to ensure the successful construction and operation of the solar parks. These projects form part of a broader strategy to enhance Iran’s renewable energy capacity, especially as the country has seen notable growth in electricity generation from renewable sources in recent months.



In July, SATBA reported significant gains in renewable energy production, with Iranian power plants generating 261 million kilowatt-hours of electricity in the fourth Iranian calendar month (June 21 to July 21), a nine percent increase from the previous month. Wind power plants contributed substantially to this growth. SATBA’s head, Mahmoud Kamani, further noted that 600 renewable power plants with a combined capacity of 13,500 megawatts are currently under construction. Once completed, these projects are expected to boost the share of renewable energy in Iran’s total power generation to 15 percent, up from the current seven percent.

