Karnataka Tourism Concludes Successful Roadshows In New York And San Francisco

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Iconic Hampi Chariot

Presenting Karnataka's diverse attractions at the New York event

Travel Trade Attendees at the New York Roadshow

Karnataka Delegation at the San Francisco Roadshow

Travel Trade Attendees at the San Francisco Roadshow

Showcasing Karnataka's Cultural Heritage and Natural Beauty to U.S. Trade Professionals

BENGALURU , KARNATAKA, INDIA, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Karnataka Tourism recently concluded two highly successful roadshows, one at Baar Baar in New York and the other at Tiya in San Francisco. Both events were designed to engage with travel trade professionals from these key U.S. markets, providing a first-rate platform to highlight the state's rich tourism offerings.The roadshows highlighted Karnataka's rich cultural heritage, breathtaking landscapes, and diverse attractions. Attendees in both New York and San Francisco were introduced to the state's most iconic destinations, including UNESCO World Heritage Sites like the ancient ruins of Hampi and the intricately carved temples of Belur and Halebidu. Karnataka's pristine beaches, historic temples, and renowned wildlife sanctuaries such as Bandipur National Park-home to tigers, Asian elephants, and diverse bird species-and Nagarhole National Park, known for its wide array of wildlife including tigers and dholes, were showcased. Karnataka Tourism presented a captivating blend of cultural richness and natural beauty, offering attendees insights into the unforgettable experiences the state has to offer. The lush hills of Coorg, famous for its coffee plantations, and the majestic Western Ghats, also a UNESCO World Heritage Site, provided stunning backdrops of misty mountains and waterfalls, perfect for trekking and adventure enthusiasts.Representatives from Karnataka Tourism actively engaged with attendees, sharing valuable insights into the state's tourism initiatives and its commitment to sustainable travel practices. Discussions covered Karnataka's cultural diversity, responsible tourism, and the many opportunities for adventure, wellness, and luxury travel. Participants were also briefed on how Karnataka is positioning itself as a leading travel destination for both domestic and international tourists.The roadshows featured networking sessions, which allowed participants to explore potential collaborations, exchange ideas, and discuss ways to promote Karnataka as a leading destination for U.S. travelers. These interactions have laid the groundwork for stronger partnerships with travel agents and tour operators from both cities.Karnataka Tourism extends its sincere gratitude to all attendees, partners, and stakeholders for their enthusiastic participation in these events. The department looks forward to further collaboration in promoting Karnataka's exceptional travel experiences to a broader audience.Karnataka Tourism is committed to showcasing the state's rich cultural heritage, diverse attractions, and natural beauty to the world. With a strong focus on sustainable tourism development, Karnataka Tourism aims to provide memorable experiences while preserving the state's cultural and environmental resources for future generations.

ZM

Department of Tourism, Government of Karnataka

email us here

Discover Karnataka World I Adventure I Heritage I Nature I Karnataka Tourism

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.