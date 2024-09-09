VISTA, A Revolutionary Token Issuance Platform, Will Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's pioneering trading , will list VISTA, a revolutionary token issuance platform on Ethereum, on the DeFi Zone. For all CoinW users, the VISTA/USDT will be officially available for trading on September 8th 2024, at 13:00 (UTC). To celebrate the listing of VISTA, we are launching the“VISTA bounty program: Register & Trade & Retweet” event with a reward pool of 5,000 USDT.







Vista's most notable innovation lies in its reward system. Unlike traditional decentralized exchanges (DEXs) like Uniswap, which charge a standard 0.3% token fee per transaction, Vista distributes ETH to liquidity providers (LPs) based on each transaction. This not only reduces the selling pressure on tokens but also offers LPs tangible incentives for their participation. Liquidity is locked for five days, but LPs can claim their rewards at any time, creating a flexible environment for users. While this approach doesn't entirely mitigate the risk of token sell-offs, the ETH rewards system is a key differentiator in the space.

Vista has already launched multiple tokens, with a combined market cap of over $5 million, and its buyback and burn mechanism further supports price stability and long-term growth.

Vista's popularity has surged recently, with its community growing to over 20,000 followers on Twitter. Its development team includes early Ethereum whales and an assistant professor from ETH Zurich, adding credibility and technical expertise to the project.

Although Vista is relatively new, its potential has drawn comparisons to Solana-based platforms like pump-fun, which have generated substantial interest and fees. With its buyback and burn mechanism and continued token launches, Vista is well-positioned to capture more market share in the coming months.

5,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, 5,000 USDT equivalent VISTA prize pool will be up for grabs from September 8th, 2024, at 13:00 to September 17th, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC). By participating in events such as registration, trading, and community events, CoinW users have the opportunity to share in a prize pool of 5,000 USDT. To claim your rewards, please click here .

About CoinW

CoinW is a pioneering crypto trading platform that prioritizes security, transparency, and user-centric principles. With advanced technology, deep liquidity, and a wide range of supported cryptocurrencies, the company has amassed a broad user base to become one of the world's most secure crypto exchanges . Committed to security, transparency, and compliance, the CoinW exchange upholds the highest regulatory standards and actively contributes to the advancement of the crypto industry. To learn more about CoinW, you can visit the official website , and follow CoinW's Twitter Accoun , Btok , and Telegram Group .