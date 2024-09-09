Smart Schools Expansion... Kuwaiti Gov't's Quest For Excellence, Quality Education

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Report by Muneera Al-Rabia

KUWAIT, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- Combining and education in the form of smart is an intriguing concept, which led Kuwait, over a decade ago, to kick-started its venture in this field with three schools packed with topnotch educational smart tools and gadgets.

In line with the Kuwait Vision 2035 and after a century of launching systematic education, the country is eager to proliferate the smart school project to 19 educational facilities.

Speaking on the issue, head of projects at the of Education Eng. Mohammad Al-Enezi told KUNA that the ministry had carried out, in cooperation with the Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW), the construction of the 19 smart schools.

He revealed that the facilities not only had technological tools to aid in the education process, but the schools also took advantage of solar panels to generate their surplus needed electricity.

He noted that each classroom had a smartboard consisting of a huge touchscreen with all the applications and programs used in the education process.

Smart schools also use digital tools and panels to spread Public Service Announcements (PSAs) for students and teachers alike as well as showcasing the number of classes and other useful functions, he added.

Al-Enezi affirmed that such schools also utilized advanced security measures and intercoms linking the front gate, administration, and classrooms in addition to other technological tools such as keycards and thumbprint identifications.

Smart schools also use multiple high-definition security cameras to monitor and ensure the safety of staff and students, he added, pointing out that the facilities had much to offer in terms of the sound system, air-conditioning, automatic irrigation of plants, and elevators.

Previously, the Ministry of Education had announced the opening of smarts schools in several areas including Jaber Al-Ahmad, Sabah Al-Ahmad, Al-Wafra, Sabah Al-Nasser, West Abdullah Al-Mubarak, and Saad Al-Abdullah. The schools will be receiving students for the 2024-25 school year. (end)

mar













MENAFN09092024000071011013ID1108650603