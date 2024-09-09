Amir Sends Congratulations To Leader Of Democratic People's Republic Of Korea

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent on Monday a cable of congratulations to HE Leader Kim Jong Un, the General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea, President of the State Affairs Commission and the Supreme Commander of the of the People's Republic of Korea, on the occasion of the founding anniversary.

