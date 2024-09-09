Nita Ambani Looks Elegant In A Multi-Coloured 'Bandhej' Saree For Ganesh Utsav

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Nita Ambani dressed specially for the occasion of

Ganesh Utsav in a Jigya Patel design multicolored Bandhej saree with beautiful Gujarati embroidery.

Nita Ambani's ensembles are often in the spotlight for their unique components, brilliant colors, and sophisticated designs. She is known for fusing creativity and cultural history into her ensembles, as the latter has always been important to her heart. The Ambani family recently staged a grand party for Ganesh Chaturthi, and the businesswoman's dress wowed everyone.

Nita Ambani and her family once again staged a magnificent Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. The gathering became noteworthy as every prominent personality from sports, business, and other professions attended to seek Bappa's blessings. Nita Ambani dressed specially for the occasion in a Jigya Patel design.

The saree includes a re-creation of classic needlework utilizing chain stitch techniques, as well as small mirrors, pearls, and metal sequins.

It was constructed of the highest quality fabric and coupled with a unique red-hued embellished blouse with exceptional embroidery and a Ganpati Bappa design on the sleeves, which stole the show. Nita Ambani accessorized the ethnic look with a unique pearl necklace, diamond earrings, and a bold kada. The company kept her glam simple with kohl-rimmed eyes, a black bindi, and hair wrapped in an updo embellished with a gajra.

