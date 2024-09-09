Tender Care PPEC Voted Best Of Florida In Pediatrics, Therapy And Specialty Healthcare 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tender Care Quote

Tender Care PPEC Floridas Best PPEC

A loving Medical daycare center for children with special needs.

- Thomas LoBianco Vice PresidentFORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tender Care PPEC is proud to announce its recognition as the Best of Florida 2024 winner in three prestigious categories: Specialty Healthcare Providers, Pediatric Practices, and Children's Therapy Practices. This esteemed recognition highlights their unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional care and support to special needs children and their families throughout Florida.The Best of Florida awards celebrate excellence across various sectors by recognizing organizations that go above and beyond in their service and commitment. This accolade underscores Tender Care PPEC's mission to maximize each child's potential through skilled nursing, comprehensive therapy, and compassionate care."We are honored to receive this recognition, which truly reflects the hard work and dedication of our incredible team and the unwavering support from our community," said Thomas LoBianco, Vice President at Tender Care PPEC. "Our focus has always been on providing a nurturing and supportive environment where children with special medical needs can thrive, and these awards affirm that we are meeting those goals."Tender Care PPEC's success is built on its core values of community, holistic care, impact, love, and dedication. By creating lasting relationships and prioritizing the needs of their patients, families, and caregivers, they strive to improve the quality of life for every child under their care.With over 30 years of experience, Tender Care PPEC remains committed to fostering growth and development through tailored programs that include skilled nursing, therapy, and educational activities. Their dedicated team of professionals works collaboratively with families to ensure the best outcomes for each child.As they celebrate this achievement, Tender Care PPEC thanks their families, staff, and the community for their trust and support. They look forward to continuing their journey of providing exceptional care and making a meaningful difference in the lives of children and their families.For more information about Tender Care PPEC and their services, please visit their website at or call 1-886-336- PPEC.About Tender Care PPEC: Tender Care is a leading prescribed pediatric extended care facility dedicated to providing specialized medical care for children with complex medical needs. Their holistic approach ensures that each child receives the support and resources necessary to reach their fullest potential.Tender Care PPEC provides care for medically complex and fragile children from birth to 21 years of age in a daycare-like environment staffed with nurses, CNAs, and therapists. They are the first independently owned PPEC in the State of Florida with the initial center opening in 1988. Now with 6 PPEC centers throughout Florida !Locations -Tender Care Medical Services - Spring Hill PPEC306 Beverly CtSpring Hill, FL 34606☎ (352) 683-6831Fax: (352) 666-3200Tender Care Medical Services of Dunnellon - PPEC3107 W Dunnellon RdDunnellon, FL 34433☎ (352) 474-2468Fax: (352) 533-2322Tender Care Centers - Fort Lauderdale PPEC1821 SE 4th Ave.Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33316☎ (954) 763-5444Fax: (954) 516-0095Tender Care Centers PPEC - West Palm PPEC1015 10th St.Lake Park, FL 33403☎ (561) 559-1160Fax: (561) 379-1336Tender Care Medical Services - St. Augustine PPEC910. S. Winterhawk Dr. Ste 101St. Augustine, FL 32086☎ (904) 217-7648Fax: (352) 666-3232Tender Care Medical Services - Palatka PPEC927 S SR 19Palatka, FL 32177☎ (386) 336-9028Fax: (386) 336-9029

Thomas LoBianco

Tender Care Center Inc (PPEC)

+1 954-763-5444

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.