US Open: Sinner Topples Home Hope Fritz For Men's Singles Crown

(MENAFN- IANS) New York, Sep 9 (IANS) World No. 1 Jannik Sinner toppled American No. 1 Taylor Fritz, 6-3, 6-4, 7-5, to lift his first US Open crown and second major title.

With his two-hour, 16-minute win, Sinner became just the fourth man to win the Australian Open and US Open on hard courts in the same season, after Mats Wilander, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Sinner has now won a Tour-leading six titles in a stunning 2024 season and has moved 4,105 points clear of his nearest challenger Alexander Zverev in the battle to claim ATP Year-End No.1, according to ATP stats.

The Italian became the first man to claim his first two Grand Slam titles in the same season for 47 years. Joining Jimmy Connors (1974) and Guillermo Vilas (1977), Sinner is the third man in Open Era to win his first two Grand Slam titles in the same season.

In the 21st century, only the ultra-dominant Big 3 triumvirate of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, as well as Carlos Alcaraz, have won multiple major titles in the same season. Now, Sinner can be added to that list.

With Carlos Alcaraz also winning Roland Garros and Wimbledon this season, it is the first time since 1993 that all four majors in the same year have been won by players 23 or younger.

Fritz was bidding to become the first American man to win a major title since Andy Roddick's 2003 US Open triumph. Despite his final loss, the 26-year-old can reflect on a personal-best performance at a Grand Slam tournament that has also lifted him five spots to seventh in the ATP Live Race To Turin.

"This title means so much, because the last period of my career was really not easy. I love tennis, I practice a lot for these stages. I understood, especially in this tournament, how important the mental part is in this sport. I'm very happy, very proud to share this moment with my team," said Sinner after his title triumph.