Step-By-Step Guide: How To Apply For PAN Card Online And Monitor Your Application Status

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A Permanent Account Number (PAN) card, issued by the Income Tax Department, is a crucial document for various activities. This 10-digit alphanumeric identifier is necessary for tasks such as opening accounts, paying income tax, and managing demat accounts. It serves as a unique identification card, linking your financial transactions and tax records.

Eligibility to Apply for a PAN Card

To apply for a PAN card, you must meet the following criteria:

1. Citizenship: You must be an Indian citizen.

2. Aadhaar Card: Possession of an Aadhaar card is mandatory.

3. Linked Mobile Number: Your mobile number should be linked to your Aadhaar card to receive OTPs and notifications.







Steps to Apply for a PAN Card Online

1. Visit the Official Website: Start by navigating to the Income Tax Department's official website.

2. Access the PAN Application Section: On the homepage, locate and click on the 'Instant e-PAN card' option.

3. Initiate Application: Select 'Get a new PAN card' to begin the application process.

4. Complete the Application Form: Fill out the form with accurate personal details.

5. Review and Submit: After completing the form, review it carefully for any errors before submission.

6. Document Upload: Scan and upload the required documents, such as proof of identity, address, and date of birth.

7. Payment: Pay the application fee using net banking or UPI. After payment, you will receive a receipt that includes a tracking number.

Checking Your PAN Card Status

1. Go to the Homepage: Return to the Income Tax Department's website.

2. Navigate to e-PAN Status: Click on the homepage's 'New e-PAN card' option.

3. Track Your Application: Select 'Check and Download e-PAN card.' Enter your application number and submit.

4. View Status: The status of your application will be displayed on the screen. If it's ready, you can also download your e-PAN card from this page.

By following these straightforward steps, you can efficiently apply for and track your PAN card online, ensuring you meet all requirements for your financial activities.

