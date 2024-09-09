Bengaluru GOLD Rate Today, Sept 9: Check Latest Price Of 10Gm Gold

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Since the announcement of Budget 2024, the rate has been falling in Bengaluru and throughout the country. Here's what the yellow metal cost in the city on September 9, 2024.

gold rate today, Sept 9: Check latest price of 10gm gold" />

The price of GOLD in Bengaluru today, September 09

22 carat - Rs 6,790/gm

24 carat - Rs 7,130/gm

1 gram - Rs 6,790(Today)

Rs 6,790(Yesterday)

8 grams - Rs 54,320(Today)

Rs 54,320(Yesterday)

10 grams - Rs 67,900(Today)

Rs 67,900(Yesterday)

1 gram - Rs 7,130(Today)

Rs 7,130(Yesterday)

8 grams - Rs 57,040(Today)

Rs 57,040(Yesterday)

10 grams - Rs 71,300(Today)

Rs 71,300(Yesterday)

22-carat GOLD price on September 7, 2024 - Rs 6,790/gm

24-carat GOLD price on September 7, 2024 - Rs 7,130/gm

22-carat GOLD price on September 6, 2024 - Rs 6,780/gm

24-carat GOLD price on September 6, 2024 - Rs 7,119/gm

22-carat GOLD price on September 5, 2024 - Rs 6,780/gm

24-carat GOLD price on September 5, 2024 - Rs 7,119/gm