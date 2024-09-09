Patna BJP Leader Shyam Sundar Manoj Shot Dead: CCTV Video Captures Attack By Motorcycle Assailants (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a shocking incident early on Monday morning, BJP leader Shyam Sundar Manoj, also known as Munna Sharma, was shot dead near Kamaliya Gate in Patna, Bihar. The attack occurred around 4 am, leaving the capital shaken and authorities scrambling for answers.

According to initial reports, Shyam Sundar Manoj had just arrived near Kamaliya Gate when the assailants, who were riding a motorcycle, targeted him. Surveillance camera footage from the area has surfaced, providing crucial details about the crime.

The CCTV footage shows Munna Sharma engaging in conversation with someone over the phone when the two attackers approached. The assailants, riding a bike, are seen first snatching a chain from his neck and grabbing his mobile phone. Despite these acts of theft, they did not take the chain Sharma was wearing around his neck. The footage then captures the assailants shooting him in the head before fleeing the scene.

This video has raised questions about the motive behind the attack. While initial thoughts pointed towards a robbery, the fact that the chain was left behind suggests there may have been other underlying motives. Police are investigating whether the incident was a targeted attack or a result of a conspiracy.

A close friend of the deceased described Munna Sharma as a practical and combative individual, who had previously served as the city board president of Patna City Chowk for the BJP. The friend revealed that Sharma was a regular visitor to Mangal Talab for his morning walks and was well-known in the community.

Adding to the tragedy, it was revealed that last Sunday night, Sharma's son's wedding took place. Many relatives had gathered for the event, and Sharma had been involved in dropping off some of them. It was during his early morning visit to Mangal Talab to arrange an auto that the incident occurred. The family is now in a state of turmoil following the sudden and violent loss.

Authorities are working diligently to piece together the circumstances surrounding Sharma's death. The police investigation aims to uncover whether the murder was a random act of violence or a premeditated attack. The CCTV footage is expected to play a key role in solving the case and bringing the perpetrators to justice.