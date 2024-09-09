Kollywood Filmmaker Dilli Babu Dies At 50 In Chennai; Tamil Stars Extend Condolences

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Dilli Babu died early on September 9 in Chennai. He was fifty. According to family sources, he died at 12.30 a.m., and his funeral will be held later today, September 9. Dilli Babu was 50 years old, and his abrupt death stunned the Tamil cinema industry. According to reports, he was admitted to a private hospital for sickness. Dilli Babu's body will be transported to his residence in Perungalathur, Chennai, at 10.30 a.m. for tribute. His funeral will take place about 4.30 p.m. on Monday, September 9.

Dream Warrior Pictures' producer, SR Prabhu, expressed astonishment at Dilli Babu's death. His post read, "Deeply saddened by the loss of producer #Dillibabu of @AxessFilm Factory. So many young and new talents were supported by him. A big loss to the film industry. My condolences to the friends and family! Rest in Peace!! (sic)."

Producer G Dhananjeyan expressed his condolences as well.

Kollywood Director ARK Saravan of Maragadha Nanayam fame shared a moving note for Dilli Babu. His X post in Tamil is loosely translated as, "Dilli Babu sir (heartbreak emoji). He gave me life through the film Maragadha Nanayam. Tamil cinema has lost a good human being, good producer and a good achiever like him. My heart refuses to believe it. #RIP Dillibabu Sir.. (sic)."

Dilli Babu's production business, Axess Film Factory, bankrolled popular films like as Ratsasan and Maragadha Naanayam, among others.

He debuted as a producer in 2015 with Urumeen. He has produced several films, including Maragadha Nanayam, Iravukku Aayiram Kangal, Ratsasan, Oh My Kadavule, Bachelor, Miral, and Kalvan. Several additional Tamil ventures are in the works as well.

