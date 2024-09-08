Greece To Tax Cruise Ship Arrivals

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Greece plans to impose a €20 levy on ship visitors to the islands of Santorini and Mykonos during the peak summer season, in a bid to avert over-tourism, Prime Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Sunday.

Greece relies heavily on tourism, the main driver of the country's which is still recovering from a decade-long crisis that wiped out a fourth of its output.

However, some of its most popular destinations, including Santorini, an idyllic island of quaint villages and pristine beaches with 20,000 permanent residents, risk being ruined by mass tourism.

The island of Santorini with its volcanic caldera is a favourite stopover for cruises, with its sea-blue church domes and world-famous sunsets.

However, at peak times parts of the island are nearing saturation, and officials have been considering various restrictions.

Speaking at a press conference a day after outlining his main economic policies for 2025, Mitsotakis clarified that excessive tourism was only a problem in a few destinations.

“Greece does not have a structural over-tourism problem ... some of its destinations have a significant issue during certain weeks or months of the year, which we need to deal with,” he said.

“Cruise shipping has burdened Santorini and Mykonos and this is why we are proceeding with interventions,” he added, announcing the levy.

Greek tourism revenues stood at about €20bn in 2023 on the back of nearly 31mn tourist arrivals.

Last year 800 cruise ships brought 1.3mn tourists to the island of 15,500 residents, according to the Hellenic Ports Association.

In Santorini, protesters have called for curbs on tourism, as in other popular holiday destinations in Europe, including Venice and Barcelona.

Part of the revenues from the cruise shipping tax will be returned to local communities to be invested in infrastructure, Mitsotakis said.

The government also plans to regulate the number of cruise ships that arrive simultaneously at certain destinations, while rules to protect the environment and tackle water shortages must also be imposed on islands, he said.

Greece also wants to increase a tax on short-term rentals and ban new licences for such rentals in central Athens to increase the housing stock for permanent residents, Mitsotakis said on Saturday.

The government will detail some of the measures today.

In an AFP interview earlier this summer, Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni also said there was a need to set quotas, with local officials already setting an overall limit of 8,000 cruise passengers per day from next year for Santorini.

“It's impossible for an island such as Santorini ... to have five cruise ships arriving at the same time,” she said.

