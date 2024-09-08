عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: Explore Lesser-Known Facts About The Hero

Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: Explore Lesser-Known Facts About The Hero


9/8/2024 10:20:40 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Akshay Kumar's birthday, discover intriguing and lesser-known facts about the hero, from his martial arts journey to his philanthropic efforts.

MENAFN08092024007385015968ID1108650036


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search