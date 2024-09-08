55 Wounded In Bus-Truck Collision In NE Iran

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Sept 9 (NNN-IRNA) – Fifty-five people were injured, yesterday, in a collision between a bus and a truck, in the north-eastern Iran's Khorasan Razavi province.

Shortly after the incident, which occurred on a road between Sabzevar and Neyshabur counties, four ambulances and medical emergency personnel were sent to the scene, Gholam-Abbas Kafi, director of the emergency medical services and incidents department of Sabzevar University of Medical Sciences, was quoted as saying.

Kafi said, 50 received first aid on the spot, and the other five were transferred to a hospital in Sabzevar, located 230 km west of the provincial capital Mashhad.

Hossein Mishmast, provincial traffic police commander, said, the incident occurred at 5:00 a.m. local time (0130 GMT) and that the bus was carrying Afghan passengers, returning from a pilgrimage to Iraq, according to the report.

Mishmast attributed the cause of the collision to the fatigue and drowsiness of the bus driver, who is an Afghan national.– NNN-IRNA

