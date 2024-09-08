New Dh350 Million Project Launched In Arjan

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) HMB Homes has unveiled its latest project in Dubai, worth Dh350 million.

One Beverly, HMB Homes' flagship project in Arjan benefits from a prime location that offers both serenity and convenience. Arjan is known for its modern comforts, close-knit neighborhood feel, and proximity to some of Dubai's most prominent landmarks. Situated just minutes away from Dubai Miracle Garden and Dubai Butterfly Garden, Arjan's strategic location provides residents with quick access to Dubai's major highways, including Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, making it easy to reach key areas such as Dubai Marina, Mall of the Emirates, and Dubai International Airport.

One Beverly is offering 381 apartments which include studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units with apartment prices starting from Dh650,000 and eight commercial shops.

“Our vision for One Beverly was to create a space that not only reflects the elegance of Paris but also embodies the dynamic spirit of Dubai,” said the CEO of HMB Homes Real Estate Development.“This project is a celebration of art, design, and the extraordinary lifestyle that Dubai offers. One Beverly stands as a beacon of unrivaled luxury, opulence, and glamor - a masterpiece that not only redefines grandeur but embodies it with every detail.”

One Beverly will also provide an array of 30+ world-class amenities designed to enhance the everyday lives of its residents. Among these are a state-of-the-art gym that caters to all fitness levels, an infinity swimming pool offering stunning panoramic views, and a beautifully landscaped jogging track for those who appreciate outdoor exercise. Social and recreational needs are equally well addressed, with a residents' lounge providing a serene space for relaxation, an open-air cinema for entertainment under the stars, and a multi-purpose court accommodating various sports.