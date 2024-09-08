Kumartuli Sculptors, Rickshaw Pullers Protest Kolkata Preps For Midnight Rally

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kolkata doctor rape case: Outrage over the rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor continued on Sunday with another 'reclaim the night' rally slated for midnight. People from various walks of life - former students, sculptors from Kumartuli, rickshaw pullers and junior doctors - separately hit the streets as the agitation neared the one month mark. The Supreme Court is slated to hear the case on Monday amid continued criticism of the TMC in West Bengal.

'Reclaim the Night'

Thousands of people from across West Bengal are expected to turn up at the third edition of the 'Reclaim the Night ' campaign on Sunday midnight to press their demand for justice for the doctor.

The demonstration will be held on the completion of one month of the heinous crime.

| How Kolkata rape-murder victim spent last few hours at RG Kar Hospital

People from different fields, including musicians, artistes, painters and actors, are expected to join the 'Reclaim the Night' demonstration, which would start at 11 pm“to awaken the ruler”, social activist Rimjhim Sinha said.

As part of the protest campaign, people would gather at various intersections, crossings and roundabouts. While there will be multiple gatherings from Gol Park to Garia along the SC Mallick Road in south Kolkata.

A march has also been planned from Sodepur to Shyambazar along the BT Road in the north city.

Besides Kolkata, demonstrations have also been planned in Barrackpore, Barasat, Budgebudge, Belgharia, Agarpara, Dumdum and Baguiati, among others.

Earlier, the 'Reclaim the Night' demonstration was held on August 14 and September 4.

| Sanjay Roy says he 'didn't commit the murder', 'ran after seeing dead body'

Thousands have already marched through Kolkata and adjoining districts on Sunday afternoon - gathering at several key crossings, chanting for justice, and even hoisting the national flag.



Around 4,000 former students of over 40 schools walked over two kilometres in south Kolkata demanding justice for the victim. The group which included of various ages and a large number of women, chanted 'We Want Justice' as they walked along Rash Behari Avenue to the crossing of Shyamaprasad Mukherjee Road from Gariahat.



Another rally set off from the potters' hub of Kumartuli in north Kolkata with a girl dressed as Goddess Durga leading the procession. The protesters held aloft placards demanding speedy investigation and justice in the R G Kar murder-rape incident.

Around 100 people also rallied with their hand-pulled rickshaws from Hedua Park to College Square in north Kolkata. Hundreds of junior doctors of state-run NRS Hospital took out a rally from Sealdah to Esplanade in the heart of the city.





| Bengal: Mamata Banerjee, who wrote the book on protests, faces her biggest test

The body of the postgraduate trainee at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in north Kolkata was recovered on the morning of August 9 . A civic volunteer of the Kolkata Police was arrested the next day in connection with the crime.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting a probe into the alleged rape and murder of the woman doctor, following a Calcutta High Court order.