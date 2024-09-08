Sheikh Mohammed Vows 100% Punctuality Rate For Dubai Metro Operations

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 3:09 PM

Last updated: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 9:45 PM

As the iconic driverless train celebrates its 15th anniversary on September 9, Dubai's took to X to set sights on new goals, as well as showing his appreciation for the Metro workers' efforts.

The Ruler highlighted that the Dubai Metro has reached a 99.7 per cent commitment to its trip schedules, and the aim will now be to reach 100 per cent.

The popular means of public transport has "transported 2.4 billion passengers in more than 4.3 million trips," said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The leader said that "punctuality is a culture, a virtue, and a noble cultural value," adding that the Metro represents the emirate's culture.

Sheikh Mohammed expressed his "thanks and appreciation to all Dubai Metro workers for their efforts in preserving this cultural value".

Watch a video of the Metro's journey, shared by RTA on X, here:

The esteemed Ruler's son and Dubai's Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, also took to X to celebrate the historic moment.

The leader began by praising Sheikh Mohammed's vision, under which the remarkable 'journey of excellence' began on September 9, 2009.

"Starting with 20,000 passengers a day, the metro's ridership has steadily grown to now serve more than 730,000 passengers daily," wrote the leader, as he highlighted the transport service as the first of its kind in the region, 'setting global records'.

"Dubai Metro reflects the emirate's ethos of quality, decisive leadership and ability to rapidly execute mega projects. A big thanks to the RTA team for their initiatives, which continue to strengthen Dubai's position as a global model for sustainable transportation," he added.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is celebrating the 15 years with a range of limited-edition items and initiatives. Some Metro babies (those born on September 9) can avail an academic sponsorship by RTA to pursue higher education, subject to certain conditions.

Additionally, Metro babies born between 2009 and 2023 can also attend a celebration hosted by Legoland Dubai on 21 September 2024.

Residents of the UAE can also enjoy musical performances at the Metro stations from September 21 to 27, by both Emirati and international musicians.

Discount Nol cards will also be given to 5,000 winners who find a special code on the sticks of limited-edition Metro shaped ice cream. Along with Metro-related souvenirs and limited-edition post stamps, special Nol cards with a design by Lego Dubai will also be issued.

