Dubai Woman's Missing Brother Found After 12-Hour Search

A Dubai-based woman living in the Jumeirah Village Triangle has thanked the community after her 34-year-old brother was found safe after missing for almost 12 hours.

Earlier in the day, Hanna Karen Arroyo Leyva had put out a desperate plea on several social groups after he did not return home after his morning walk.“He went out for a walk on Sunday morning at around 8 and he didn't return,” she said.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, she had said he was facing mental health issues, severe depression and mood disorder.

The Mexican expat said her brother, Jorge, had been visiting his family earlier this year and was meant to go back home when his mental health issues got exacerbated.

“We have been here for 10 years and my brother came for a visit earlier this year,” she said.“He was doing quite fine. In fact a few months ago, he even completed his postgraduate degree but after the April rains, his anxiety skyrocketed.”

She said he had been admitted several times in hospital owing to his issues.

She thanked everyone who assisted in the search.“The community here in JVT and the surrounding areas have massively helped us in our search,” she said.“The Dubai Police were also quick to respond.”

