UAE: Catering Facility Shut Down For Posing Risk To Public Health In Abu Dhabi
Published: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 4:13 PM
A catering facility was shut down in Abu Dhabi by the capital's food regulatory authority.
The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) issued a decision to administratively close 'Food Zone Catering Contracts' located in the city's Mafraq industrial area.
The establishment was found to be violating Law No. (2) of 2008 regarding food in the emirate of Abu Dhabi and its associated legislation.
Furthermore, the authority stated that its practices posed a significant risk to public health.
