National Karting Championship: Chennai Racers Varun Hari, Eshanth, Rivaan Clinch Titles

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 8 (IANS) Chennai racers, Varun Hari Praveen, Eshanth Vengatesan and Rivaan Dev Preetham emerged champions in their respective categories in the fourth round of the Meco-Fmsci National Karting Championship Rotax Max 2024 at Meco Kartopia track here on Sunday.

Chennai's 11-year-old Rivaan (MSPORT) dominated the Micro Max category, winning both the pre-final and final races as did his team-mate Eshanth in the Junior Max class.

In contrast, Varun Hari Praveen shrugged off a P3 finish in the pre-final behind former champion Rohaan Madhesh (Peregrine Racing) and Hunner Singh (Birel Art) to win the final comfortably. He finished ahead of another multiple champion Ruhaan Alva (MSPORT) and Madesh.

The results (Provisional):

Senior Max – Final (16 laps): 1. Varun Hari Praveen (Chennai, Peregrine Racing) (15:11.207); 2. Ruhaan Alva (Bengaluru, MSport) (15:14.077); 3. Rohaan Madesh (Bengaluru, Peregrine Racing) (15:16.317). Pre-final (5 laps): 1. Rohaan Madesh (04:53.038); 2. Hunner Singh (Gurugram, Birel Art India) (04:54.067); 3. Varun Hari Praveen (04:54.838).

Junior Max – Final (14 laps): 1. Eshanth Vengatesan (Chennai, MSport) (14:01.468); 2. Arafath Sheikh (Pune, Crest Motorsport) (14:03.229); 3. Aarav Dewan (Gurugram, Leapfrog Racing) (14:05.584). Pre-final (12 laps): 1. Eshanth Vengatesan (11:13.275); 2. Arafath Sheikh (11:13.371); 3. Aarav Dewan (Gurugram, Leapfrog Racing) (11:14.202).

Micro Max – Final (12 laps): 1. Rivaan Dev Preetham (Chennai, MSport) (12:40.762); 2. Hamza Balasinorwala (Mumbai, Rayo Racing) (12:40.836); 3. Yug Jain (Vadodara, Peregrine Racing) (12:41.217). Pre-final (10 laps): 1. Rivaan Dev Preetham (10:17.041); 2. Hamza Balasinorwala (10:17.246); 3. Yug Jain (10:23.919).