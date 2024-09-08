(MENAFN) On Saturday, the Turkish strongly condemned a recent social media post by Israeli Foreign Israel Katz, labeling it as a mixture of falsehoods and defamatory remarks aimed at Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Türkiye. The official statement from Turkish authorities criticized Katz's credibility, noting that he lacks genuine respect even within the Netanyahu administration, which is notoriously associated with its controversial actions and historical grievances.



The Turkish statement accused Katz of using inflammatory rhetoric to gain attention from social media users in Türkiye, suggesting that his aim is to bolster his position within what it termed a "genocide network." This accusation reflects a broader criticism of Katz's motivations and intentions behind the controversial social media post.



Türkiye reiterated its dedication to upholding the truth and supporting the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people despite such unfounded attacks. The government reaffirmed its commitment to advocating for Palestinian justice and maintaining its stance in support of Palestinian rights, regardless of external provocations.



In summary, the Turkish authorities used the statement to counter Katz's claims, emphasizing that Türkiye remains steadfast in its principles and will not be swayed by what they consider to be baseless and provocative actions. The government's response underscores its ongoing support for Palestinian causes and its stance against what it perceives as unjustified criticisms.

MENAFN08092024000045015839ID1108649178