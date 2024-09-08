Death Toll In Kyiv Rises To Three As Result Of Explosion At Gas Station

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kyiv, the body of the third victim was found on the territory of a motor vehicle filling station in the Holosiivskyi district, where an explosion occurred.

According to Ukrinform, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Serhiy Popko, reported this in Telegram .

“Rescuers have unblocked another body. At this moment, we know about three dead. The search and rescue operation is ongoing,” he said in a statement.

Ukraine downs Russian missile, 15overnight Sunday

As reported by Ukrinform, an explosion occurred in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital on Sunday, September 8, in the morning, partially destroying a two-story building of a motor transport company, and there may be people under the rubble.

Earlier, two people were reported dead .