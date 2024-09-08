عربي


Japan To Thailand: 7 Countries With MOST Stringent Laws For Tourists

9/8/2024 6:24:06 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Tourists must be aware of laws in different countries, as some nations have highly stringent rules. From strict dress codes to harsh penalties for minor offenses, travelers need to follow local customs and regulations to avoid legal troubles

Japan to Thailand: 7 countries with MOST stringent laws for tourists

Certain countries enforce rigid laws on tourists, including strict behavioral guidelines and harsh punishments. Awareness of these rules is essential for a trouble-free visit


Japan To Thailand: 7 Countries With MOST Stringent Laws For Tourists Image

Saudi Arabia enforces strict Islamic laws that affect dress codes, alcohol consumption, and public behavior. Women must dress conservatively


Japan To Thailand: 7 Countries With MOST Stringent Laws For Tourists Image

Singapore is known for cleanliness. Tourists face strict fines for littering, smoking in public areas, and chewing gum. Drug-related offenses are met with the death penalty


Japan To Thailand: 7 Countries With MOST Stringent Laws For Tourists Image

Tourism is highly controlled in North Korea. Travelers are always accompanied by guides, and photography of restricted areas is strictly forbidden


Japan To Thailand: 7 Countries With MOST Stringent Laws For Tourists Image

Iran has strict religious laws for tourists, especially regarding attire and public behavior. Women must wear headscarves, and alcohol is banned

UAE

Offenses like public intoxication, disrespecting the monarchy, or violating dress rules can lead to imprisonment or hefty fines


Japan To Thailand: 7 Countries With MOST Stringent Laws For Tourists Image

Japan is strict about manners and etiquette. Tourists may face fines for littering, smoking outside designated areas, or inappropriate behavior in public spaces


Japan To Thailand: 7 Countries With MOST Stringent Laws For Tourists Image

Thailand enforces strict laws concerning drug use, with possession leading to severe punishments. Disrespecting the monarchy is a criminal offense

AsiaNet News

