ICCIMA to send trade delegation to Uzbekistan’s capital on September 19

(MENAFN) The Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA) is set to send a trade delegation to Uzbekistan’s capital, Tashkent, on September 19, according to the ICCIMA portal. This visit, led by ICCIMA Head Samad Hassanzadeh, is in response to an invitation from the Uzbek embassy in Tehran and aims to strengthen trade relations between the two countries.



During their five-day trip, the Iranian delegation will explore various areas of potential collaboration. The focus will be on sectors such as tourism and handicrafts, the automotive industry, textiles, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and hygiene products. Additionally, they will investigate opportunities in energy, petrochemicals, polymers, techno-engineering services, mining, construction materials, agriculture, food industries, and information technology.



The delegation's agenda includes business forums and B2B meetings in Tashkent and Khiva. They will also visit trade and industrial centers throughout Uzbekistan and hold a meeting at the Iranian embassy in Tashkent to discuss further cooperation. This visit is part of a broader effort to enhance bilateral economic ties.



Earlier in May, Iran’s Ambassador to Uzbekistan, Mohammad-Ali Eskandari, met with Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade, Laziz Kudratov. They discussed expanding economic and trade relations, with Eskandari emphasizing the need for facilitating these processes. Kudratov expressed satisfaction with the growing trade relations and reiterated the goal set by both countries' presidents to increase bilateral trade to one billion dollars, calling for measures to accelerate the implementation of these plans.

MENAFN08092024000045015839ID1108648974