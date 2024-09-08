Blinken To Visit UK To Discuss Ukraine, Middle East
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will pay a visit to the UK on September 9-10 to discuss, among other things, issues related to Ukraine.
This was announced by the spokesperson for the U.S. State Department, Matthew
Miller , on X, reports Ukrinform.
"Secretary Blinken will travel to the United Kingdom September 9-10, where he will open the U.S.-UK Strategic Dialogue and meet with senior government officials to discuss a range of critical issues, including the Indo-Pacific, the Middle East, and Ukraine," Miller wrote.
Read also:
Ukraine's top diplomat
asks 13 counterparts to allow strikes inside Russia, help Ukraine down missiles
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the newly appointed Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha held his first phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss pacing up the provision of security assistance.
MENAFN08092024000193011044ID1108648940
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.