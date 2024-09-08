Blinken To Visit UK To Discuss Ukraine, Middle East

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will pay a visit to the UK on September 9-10 to discuss, among other things, issues related to Ukraine.

This was announced by the spokesperson for the U.S. State Department, Matthew

Miller , on X, reports Ukrinform.

"Secretary Blinken will to the United Kingdom September 9-10, where he will open the U.S.-UK Strategic Dialogue and meet with senior officials to discuss a range of critical issues, including the Indo-Pacific, the Middle East, and Ukraine," Miller wrote.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the newly appointed Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha held his first phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss pacing up the provision of security assistance.