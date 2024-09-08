عربي


Kuwait Premier Congratulates Paris '24 Paralympic Gold Medalist Faisal Sorour

9/8/2024 5:12:13 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 8 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent Sunday a cable of congratulations to athlete Faisal Sorour for his Gold medal in the Men's Shot Put - F63 event at Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

