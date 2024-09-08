Kuwait Premier Congratulates Paris '24 Paralympic Gold Medalist Faisal Sorour

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 8 (KUNA) -- the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad sent Sunday a cable of congratulations to Faisal Sorour for his medal in the Men's Shot Put - F63 event at Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. (end) aai

