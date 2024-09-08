'Personal Views', Says Ex-Cong MP On AAP MLA's Comments On Haryana Alliance

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) Former Rajya Sabha MP Rajmani Patel on Sunday dismissed Aam Aadmi Party MLA Somnath Bharti's remarks on alliance talks in Haryana as 'personal views'.

Patel said that Bharti's comments were his personal views, and emphasised that individual opinions do not always align with the official stance of parties.

"This is a personal view; the path of personal thoughts is different, and the party's thoughts are different," he told IANS.

The former MP went on to explain that differences in ideology often lead to the formation of separate political parties.

"If there were no personal differences, no differences in programmes, then separate parties would not have been formed. Different parties are formed due to some ideological differences," he said.

However, he stressed the importance of unity when addressing national issues, saying, "When a national issue comes up, or when there is some harm to the nation, people with similar ideologies take decisions together, and that is the party's decision."

He also acknowledged that while Congress and AAP might have different ideologies, the alliance is based on the party's collective decision, which should take precedence over individual interests.

"If an alliance is formed, then personal interests do get affected. But above all, it is the party's decision, which is taken keeping every aspect in mind, and it should be followed," Patel added.

His comments came in response to AAP MLA Somnath Bharti, who on Sunday voiced his opposition to pre-poll alliance talks between Congress and AAP for the Haryana Assembly election.

Bharti raised concerns over the alliance and advocated for AAP to contest all 90 seats in Haryana independently.

In a detailed post on X, Bharti criticised the Congress for its lack of cooperation during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, despite AAP's support. He stated that while AAP leaders, including national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, campaigned for Congress candidates, Congress failed to reciprocate in support for AAP candidates.

Bharti further claimed that AAP supporters are largely against such a "misfit and selfish alliance" and called for AAP to contest elections independently in Haryana, Punjab, and Delhi.

The Haryana Assembly election will take place on October 5, with results to be announced on October 8.