Qatar Horse Show Season To Begin Next Month

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC) yesterday announced the local Arabian horse show season programme which will witness 12 high-profile national and international events.

The horse show season will start next month few days before the new racing season get underway on October 16 with action returning to Al Rayyan and Al Uqda racecourses.

Like every season, major studs and farms from Qatar and overseas will take part in Qatar's horse show programme.

The new season will kick off with the Start of Season Auction which will be held on October 10 before the fourth Qatar Arabian Horse Breeders Cup scheduled to be held from October 24 to 26.

October will also see the staging of the 4th Qatar Arabian Horse Show for Local Bred.

In November, there will be two shows and the first of these will be the Al Shaqab International Arabian Horse Show followed by the Qatar National Arabian Horse Show.

A few days later, the first Al Rayyan National Arabian Peninsula Horse Show will be held.

“Preparations started soon after the last season ended by developing the calendar in full to ensure the goals of holding these shows will be fulfilled and provide greater opportunities for participation for Qatari owners, whether individuals or studs and farms,” said QREC Director of Arabian Horse Shows Majid Al Kaabi.

“The programme takes into account the diversity of shows and the participation of various categories.”

Regarding the international shows, Al Kaabi said:“In January 2025, the first three international shows of the season will be held.” The first is the fourth Doha International Arabian Horse Show, which will be held from January 3 to 6. The second will be the sixth Souq Waqif International Arabian Horse Show, which will be held from January 14 to 16.

During the same month, the 14th Souq Waqif Arabian Peninsula Horse Show will be held. It will be followed by the third international show, the Katara International Arabian Peninsula Horse Show from January 29 to February 1.

The Global Champions Arabians Tour will be held from February 5 to 8.

The last two shows of the season – the 13th Qatar National Arabian Horse Show and the 10thQatar National Arabian Peninsula Horse Show will take place in April“As the season will start with a horse auction, it will conclude with another one, which will be End of Season Auction to be held on April 17. We hope that the benefit will be great and that we will continue to excel and lead in this discipline, especially since Qatar is a pioneer in organising these shows in the Arab region in general,” said Al Kaabi.