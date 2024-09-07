JICA Celebrates 50 Years Of Development Cooperation With Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Director of the Middle East Division at the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Tosaka Sota emphasised the significance of the 50-year partnership between Jordan and JICA, highlighting the agency's ongoing commitment to cooperation with the Kingdom.

In an interview with the Jordan News Agency, Petra, Sota recalled King Abdullah's 2023 visit to Japan, during which His Majesty met with JICA's president, reaffirming the strong ties between Jordan and the agency.



Sota noted that since the beginning of the partnership in 1974, JICA has provided Jordan with a total of $3.219 billion in development aid, comprising soft loans, grants, and technical cooperation.

He also pointed out that 2024 will mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Jordan and Japan, a milestone that has boosted their cooperation.



“We are fully aware of the challenges Jordan faces and remain committed to assisting the government. Our partnership will continue,” he said.

Sota outlined JICA's key programmes in Jordan across various sectors, including water, energy, education, health, and tourism, referring to their positive impact on the Kingdom.

He also highlighted JICA's regional training programmes, with participants from Iraq, Egypt, Palestine, and Gaza benefiting from training conducted in Jordan.

Sota commended Jordan's humanitarian efforts in hosting refugees and emphasised that addressing the refugee crisis is a global responsibility, not for Jordan to shoulder alone.



The director also stressed the importance of supporting Jordan, noting that the stability of the Middle East hinges on Jordan's stability.



He also reiterated JICA's commitment to assisting communities hosting refugees.

Sota highlighted future areas of cooperation, highlighting the recent agreement between Jordan and JICA to cooperate in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), which is expected to pave the way for future joint ventures.



He also underscored the agency's support for Jordan's electrical interconnection projects with Egypt and Iraq.

JICA's core mission, he said, is to promote local and regional stability by fostering internal stability, supporting vulnerable social groups, reducing social inequalities, aiding refugee-host communities, and enhancing regional connectivity.



















