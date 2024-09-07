Chebli Shines At Third Round Of Qatar National Sprint

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) The third round of the Qatar National Sprint Championship delivered thrilling racing action across multiple categories. Lebanese driver Mansour Chebli claimed victory in Class O1 with the fastest laptime of 51.247 seconds in a Renault Clio, while Jad Alawar secured victory in the O2 Class in a Mitsubishi Evo 8. Maher Serre secured first place in Class O3 driving a Nissan 350Z. Qatari driver Bassam Chebli triumphed in Class P1, while Nadim Ziade claimed victory in Class P2 in his Renault Megane. Francesco Fornaciari won Class P3 in a Lotus Exige. The popular series returns for Round 4 on Friday, September 13.

