Why Did Alia Bhatt Angrily Say, 'Kya Kar Rahe Ho' To Paparazzi?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Alia Bhatt lost her cool with the paparazzi on Friday night after they followed her to her private building in Mumbai. In a shared on social media, the became annoyed and angry when a few photographers followed her to her residence's elevator. First, Alia's crew attempted to request photographers not to follow them into the premises. But as the paparazzi followed them to the lift corridor, Alia lost her cool and reprimanded them.



The video

When two men violated Alia Bhatt's privacy

"Are you kidding me?" I was spending a usual afternoon sitting in my living room when I felt somebody observing me...I looked up and noticed two men on the terrace of my neighboring building, each with a camera pointed directly at me! In what world is this acceptable and allowed? This is a severe violation of someone's privacy! There is a line that cannot be crossed, and it is safe to assume that all lines were crossed today! She had written, "@mumbaipolice."

Also read:

Tamannaah Bhatia faces backlash for her Radha photoshoot, deletes pictures

Professional front

Alia Bhatt will be seen in the film Jigra, released later this month, alongside Vedang Raina. She will also reunite with her actor spouse Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War. She also has Jee Lee Zara starring Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in the works.