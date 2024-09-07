JCC Urges Jordan's Trade Sector To Participate In Upcoming Elections

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 7 (Petra) - Chairman of Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC), Khalil Haj Tawfiq, urged the Kingdom's trade and service sectors to participate in the upcoming parliamentary elections, which will be held next Tuesday.In a statement Saturday, he called on the sectors' establishments, companies and institutions to encourage their employees to participate in the with "full effectiveness."Haj Tawfiq said all Jordanians have a national responsibility to participate in the success of the Kingdom's paths of political, administrative and economic modernization, on top is participation in the parliamentary elections, which requires "active" participation from all society's segments.Haj Tawfiq added that "active and aware" participation in the upcoming parliamentary elections will produce a Parliament capable of assuming its responsibilities and duties to address domestic and external issues and continue the process of construction and modernization led by His Majesty King Abdullah II.Haj Tawfiq stressed that Jordan's economic sectors pin hopes on parliamentary councils to develop "appropriate" legislation and provide all the possibilities to implement the Economic Modernization Vision, which represents a a cross-governmental roadmap.Calling on the effective participation of the commercial and service sectors in the elections, he said this effort is the beginning to support Jordan's economic and social development, which provides an opportunity to contribute to improve laws that directly affect the business environment.Haj Tawfiq indicated that the JCC is "fully prepared" to cooperate with the next Lower House on all Jordan's economic issues, primarily submitting the necessary proposals and recommendations to improve the legislative environment and enhance economic growth.According to official data, the Kingdom's trade and services sector, which operates 160,000 institutions and companies nationwide, is the cornerstone of the national economy and a major driver of economic growth, while providing about 600,000 jobs for the local workforce.