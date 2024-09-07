عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Foreign Ministry Condoles Kenya Over Victims Of School Fire

Foreign Ministry Condoles Kenya Over Victims Of School Fire


9/7/2024 4:53:29 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Sep.7 (Petra) - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Kenyan government and people over the victims of a school fire in central Kenya, which resulted in a number of casualties, injuries and missing persons.
In a statement Saturday, the ministry's official spokesperson, Dr. Sufian Qudah, affirmed the Kingdom's full solidarity with Kenyan government and people, expressing his sincere condolences and sympathy to the victims' families, wishing the injured a speedy recovery and safety for the missing people.

MENAFN07092024000117011021ID1108647070


Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search