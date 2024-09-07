Foreign Ministry Condoles Kenya Over Victims Of School Fire
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep.7 (Petra) - The Ministry
of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Kenyan government
and people over the victims
of a school fire in central Kenya, which resulted in a number of casualties, injuries and missing persons.
In a statement Saturday, the ministry's official spokesperson, Dr. Sufian Qudah, affirmed the Kingdom's full solidarity with Kenyan government and people, expressing his sincere condolences and sympathy to the victims' families, wishing the injured
a speedy recovery and safety for the missing people.
MENAFN07092024000117011021ID1108647070
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.