Foreign Ministry Condoles Kenya Over Victims Of School Fire

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep.7 (Petra) - The of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Kenyan and people over the of a school fire in central Kenya, which resulted in a number of casualties, injuries and missing persons.In a statement Saturday, the ministry's official spokesperson, Dr. Sufian Qudah, affirmed the Kingdom's full solidarity with Kenyan government and people, expressing his sincere condolences and sympathy to the victims' families, wishing the a speedy recovery and safety for the missing people.